‘Real Housewives of Melbourne’ reveals season 5 cast

The Real Housewives of Melbourne are finally returning to our screens and the reality series’ fifth season promises returning favourites and new faces.

Original cast members Gina Liano, Janet Roach and Lydia Schiavello will all be heading back to Toorak, along with fellow veteran Gamble Breaux, who entered the ring in season 2.

This year will see three new ladies join the cast, as Jackie Gillies says goodbye after four years on the show.

Kyla Kirkpatrick, also known as the Champagne Dame, is a Champagne ambassador who runs one of the biggest Champagne businesses in Australia. With her partner Kyri, the pair raise their six-year-old daughter Arlington Rose and work together on their annual trips to the Champagne region of France.

Cherry Dipietrantonio is a yoga instructor originally from the UK. After moving to Australia with her husband Andre, Cherry has since had three children, and focuses on promoting health, lifestyle and wellbeing.

Anjali Rao is a multi-award winning news anchor, with two decades of experience under her belt. After six years as the host of CNN’s breakfast news program and her weekly celebrity chat show Talk Asia, Rao has spent the last seven years living in Australia with her young son.

Kyla, Cherry and Anjali will replace outgoing cast members Venus Behbahani-Clark and Sally Bloomfield, who made their debut in season 4, and original cast member Jackie Gillies who announced she would not be returning this year.

Real Housewives to Melbourne comes to Foxtel in 2020.