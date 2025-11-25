Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Research shows Australians inundated with false information online

News

Have you seen the news that Dolly Parton has vowed never to perform in New York again following the election of new left-wing mayor Zohran Mamdani? Or was it Tom Jones who said he was cancelling all future shows in New York?

It follows on from the news that Parton was on her deathbed earlier this year with country music star Reba McEntyre holding a bedside vigil.

- Advertisement -

Then Australian Robert Irwin had apparently refused to take part on a Pride round of the US version of Dancing with the Stars, and had also refused to wear at rainbow pin at an LGBTIQA+ Gala in Sydney.

One thing all of these news reports has it they are are completely untrue. And they’re just the top of the iceberg when it comes to completely fake news that is filling up people’s social media streams.

New research from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) shows 72 per cent of Australian adults who used a digital platform in the first half of 2025 believe they encountered some form of misinformation on a platform.

Data from the ‘How we encounter Misinformation’ report published today indicates 64 per cent of Facebook users encountered misinformation on the platform over the six-month period, with the figure remaining consistent from the year prior.

False or misleading information about certain social groups was the most common type of misinformation in 2025. Misinformation related to conspiracy theories, health and medical topics, environmental issues, and science and technology declined from 2024.

The research also captured information about Australian adults’ experience with labels on misinformation. Of those who were exposed to misinformation, 43% reported that their most recent encounter was labelled by the platform, with an increase in those marked with ‘Created by artificial intelligence’ compared to 2024.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent), of Australian adults reported their most recent encounter with misinformation to the relevant platform (up from 20% in 2024). Following their report, 30 per cent of those who knew the outcome were told the content did not breach platform guidelines, a notable drop from 52 per cent the previous year.

The ACMA research also shows that more Instagram, X and TikTok users saw misinformation in their wall or feeds, compared to Facebook and YouTube users. YouTube users were more likely to encounter misinformation through advertisements than users on the other four platforms.

The ACMA considers the release of the research is timely to inform the Digital Industry Group’s current review of the voluntary Australian Code on Disinformation and Misinformation.

The report has been published as part of the ACMA’s Communications and media in Australia series, which explores changes in how Australians connect, interact and engage with the digital environment.

 

Latest

News

Fire at G.A.Y in Auckland treated as suspicious

0
Police are investigating the incident.
News

UK puberty blocker trial draws criticism from both sides of the trans health debate

0
The trial has been welcomed by Dr Hillary Cass author of the Cass Review, but political activists are opposed.
Culture

Breakout pop star Rose Gray announces east coast tour

0
The rising star is heading down under for her first Australian tour.
News

New South Wales man convicted over trans hate speech

0
Its the first time there has been a prosecution based around transgender vilification.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Fire at G.A.Y in Auckland treated as suspicious

0
Police are investigating the incident.
News

UK puberty blocker trial draws criticism from both sides of the trans health debate

0
The trial has been welcomed by Dr Hillary Cass author of the Cass Review, but political activists are opposed.
Culture

Breakout pop star Rose Gray announces east coast tour

0
The rising star is heading down under for her first Australian tour.
News

New South Wales man convicted over trans hate speech

0
Its the first time there has been a prosecution based around transgender vilification.
News

ABS confirms gender, sexuality questions in 2026 Census

0
The new questions will provide vital data for understanding Australia’s LGBTQ+ populations.

Fire at G.A.Y in Auckland treated as suspicious

OUTinPerth -
Police are investigating the incident.
Read more

UK puberty blocker trial draws criticism from both sides of the trans health debate

OUTinPerth -
The trial has been welcomed by Dr Hillary Cass author of the Cass Review, but political activists are opposed.
Read more

Breakout pop star Rose Gray announces east coast tour

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The rising star is heading down under for her first Australian tour.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture