Review | 80s Mixtape Cabaret is filled with nostalgia and nimble moves

80s Mixtape Cabaret | The Pleasure Garden | Until 2nd February | ★ ★ ★ ½

Strongmen, acrobatics, comedy and brilliant feats of balancing are surrounded by much loved hits of the 1980s in this circus-cabaret show that’s a whole lot of fun.

British comedian Andrew Silverwood serves as host for this fun trip through the era of leg warmers and fluro fashion. Impressively Silverwood also sung one of the songs live, an unexpected treat.

Visiting hits by INXS, Eurythmics, Olivia Newton-John, Billy Idol, Rick Astley, and many other 80s heroes. You’ll find yourself clapping along to the well-known tunes.

A talented, and very attractive cast, take turns displaying their skills ranging from swinging through the air, juggling, contorting and balancing. While their skills have clearly taken hundreds of hours to perfect, many of the individual performances lacked the pizazz needed to lift the show out of the category of being ‘just another cabaret show’.

One of the highlights was a performer who wrapped herself up in silks, performing death-defying twists and falls from great heights – while blindfolded. It was a moment of the show that really saw people sitting on the edge of their seats.

See 80s Mixtape Cabaret until 2nd of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in journalism, creative writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. Graeme writes for a variety of publications and has been working as a reviewer since 1997.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.