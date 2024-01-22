Review | Briefs: Dirty Laundry never fails to impress

Briefs: Dirty Laundry | L’Euro Grande |Until 4th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Oh Briefs! How I love thee! This was not my first venture into the magic that is Briefs, but I was as excited and captivated as if it were! As a bonus my companion hadn’t been before, giving me the opportunity of seeing the performance with fresh eyes.

With Perth legend Famous Sharron sitting in the row behind us, and humbly receiving her due acknowledgment with a shout out from the beautiful Shivanana and a round of applause from the audience, it was clear we were in the celebrity section of the right place at the right time!

Back in Perth for their thirteenth Fringe World, the cast of Briefs: Dirty Laundry were welcomed “home” with raucous enthusiasm! The atmosphere was electric and the performances- which would have been impressive as single acts – were breathtaking, moving seamlessly from one to the next.

This was a new and bigger venue for Briefs, something this reviewer was extraordinarily grateful for; it was much more comfortable. The larger space seemed to bring forth even bigger performances from the sparkling stars twinkling in front of us. The high ceilings, where the applause and cheers echoed seemed fitting as the show paid tribute to the human body in all its glory.

As much as the artists are aesthetically pleasing the beauty comes from how they move. The choreography, acrobatics, the group numbers, the solos – the rippling of the musculature, the height of the heels, the juxtaposition of the costumes between fierce and fabulous – this tight knit, professional and polished group always leave the audience wanting more and tonight was no exception.

For me, Briefs is also thought provoking. Shivanana starts with a heartfelt and thoughtful Acknowledgement of Country, more meaningful than most you will hear. Her words of wisdom are sprinkled throughout the show and through them, you catch glimpses of the people and the lives behind the makeup and glitter. Sometimes you are lucky enough to catch a glimpse into your own soul, who you are, who you could be and who you want to be. Briefs make you believe anything is possible and opportunities are endless.

Get along to see this show and anything else this ensemble has to offer, including their protégés and sister act Fruits de la Passion. Five out of five stars – always!

See Briefs: Dirty Laundry until 5th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kate Salinger-Hatter is a proud PFLAG+ Perth Mum, with a once upon a time background in dramatic arts. Kate enjoys writing and photography and active resistance of oppression.

