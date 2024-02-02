Review | ‘Club D’Amour: Back Door’ is a treat for the senses

Club D’Amour: Back Door | The Vault | til Feb 18 | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Yet again, the powerhouse company that is Tone and Cheek delivers an outstanding production at Fringe. Styled on a back-alley French brothel, Club D’Amour: Back Door beckons the audience to enter into the world of red lights, sensual scenes, and mischievous moments.

With an upgraded set, lighting and sound planned to near perfection, and a brilliant production performed on a catwalk stage, there was no such thing as a bad view. The production team was careful and calculated in every step that the performers took throughout the show to make sure that the audience was involved and engaged as they could possibly be.

Fay Rocious shines as a dynamic host-performer, skilfully balancing timing, wit, and storytelling. She was, in a word, dynamic – and perfect for the role of host and guide to the Club.

Through an exceptional cast, the story is woven of two misguided clients, seeking clarity and sexual release. On this journey into a sexually charged world of deviance, lust and kinks of all kinds, we discover love, lust, loss and more. These talented characters were choreographed within an inch of their lives, and did not miss a step throughout the performance – a special mention to Natalie as one of the cast members who also choreographed the show to the exceptional soundtrack of popular music presented in a highly unique way. The use of live vocals was a stunning touch to more than half of the show, and Amber was dazzling on the mic all evening.

From the moment the first LED lights up the stage to the end of the show where the performers are outside giving their time to their audience, you truly feel like you are in a backdoor club that is not only sexually charged, but sexually challenging. When leaving the show, one audience member was heard saying to his wife that he thought “it would be a little less gay, but still wasn’t complaining”. If that is the sexual awakening that this show delivers, then it truly is a masterpiece.

With a beautifully queer cast, Club D’Amour: Back Door is simply mesmerising, making it easy to forget to cheer. From Matthew Pope on a trapeze, to Melina on aerial pole, to the fierce physical presence of Alfie and the dance powerhouse that is Natalie, what struck me was just how involved every performer was in every part of the show. Even Christian and Sage (as Jacque and Louis, the “clients”) were integral to every performance. The chemistry between all of the performers, but particularly those sharing routines together, left more than a few mouths dry.

If you are thinking of taking your mother-in-law to a show, then this is definitely not the one to choose – so leave her at home and go anyway, because in the end it will be her loss and your gain. Club D’Amour: Back Door is a treat for the senses; a masterpiece for those seeking a mesmerizing Fringe experience.

Club D’Amour: Back Door is running until Sunday 18 February. For more info, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kiera (they/them) is a passionate arts creator and consumer, especially in the fields of cabaret and burlesque. Combining 20+ years of arts experience with numerous research and education-based qualifications, they enjoy sharing their knowledge and experiences.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.