Review | ‘Dr Ahmed Gets Hitched’ is a laugh riot at Fringe World

Dr Ahmed Gets Hitched – My Big Fat Gay Greek Pakistani Wedding | Subiaco Arts Centre | til Feb 3 | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Not since Cain and Abel shared their first Hebrew joke in the Garden of Eden all those eons ago has the art of storytelling dripping in comedy been so well executed. Last night’s sold-out performance of Dr Ahmed Gets Hitched is a true testament (sorry a bad pun) in my opinion that his show is by far the stand-out and clear winner of Fringe World 2024.

I have to admit I was a Dr Ahmed ‘virgin’ having never read or heard of his comic genius and I wondered in silent thoughts during the show how my radar had escaped this gifted entertainer. Coming into the theatre at the Subiaco Arts Centre, the comedy started the minute we sat down just observing the way the audience were chair ‘hopping’ all over the place. And then the announcement was made that the show was starting at which point the crowd erupted, sending a piercing ring to my ears. It was at that point I realised I had arrived at Dr Ahmed’s ‘groupie fest’.

Superbly executed comedic timing and working from a detailed script (I watched out of the corner of my eye the lighting tech following it) Dr Ahmed, (every mother’s dream boy) a tall good-looking svelte Pakistani medical doctor had the audience spell-bound and in stitches (another bad pun) for the whole of his 90-minute show.

Fleeing Australia after some horrendously-funny failed Grindr stories of unmatched amour, Dr Ahmed made the decision to take his search for a much wider love net in the UK. Finally, cupid’s arrow landed, when he met his Greek future husband, Maximus.

Loved the story of his first meeting with Maximus through Match.com and how Dr Ahmed realised he was truly in love when he began singing Mariah Carey, while conducting a pap smear test. YouTube and Tik Tok are full of hetero wedding stories both good and bad, but to share as an audience the mishaps and cock-ups of a LGBT wedding was the ‘meat in the sandwich’ with this show. Hilarious and all done from his own personal perspective, you could only imagine the nightmare. Taking inspiration from his own wedding, photos and background slides further enhanced the hilarity of the moment.

Singing in a bridal veil a Piaf classic in perfect French rounded off what was a most outstanding showcase of comedic talent I have ever seen. The matinee today at 2pm has a few tickets left, whatever you do, screw the ironing pile and get out to have a laugh riot with the amazing Dr Ahmed.

See Dr Ahmed Gets Hitched’s final two shows today – Saturday 3 February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

