Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Review | ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ celebrates found family

Culture

Housekeeping for Beginners | Dir: Goran Stolevski | ★ ★ ★ ★

Macedonian-born Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski returns to his homeland to capture the chaos of a modern found family that live in the house belonging to social worker Dita (Anamaria Marinca), that she shares with her Roma girlfriend Suada (Alina Serban). 

- Advertisement -

When the film opens to the younger members of the family singing to a Macedonian rock song, the camera is bouncing around the living room with the main singer – bleach-blond 19 year-old Roma Ali (Samson Selim) – who has just spent the night with Dita’s long-time friend and housemate, the middle-aged Toni (Vladimir Tintor).

Adding to the chaos are Suada’s two children from her previous relationship – the precociously entertaining and lively six year-old Mia (Dzada Selim) and sullen teen Vanessa (Mia Mustafa). Then there are a couple of stray teenage girls from the neighbourhood who have sought refuge.

Housekeeping isn’t high on the list of priorities, but the house is a safe-haven for everyone who lives there, all who would otherwise be considered as outsiders whether for social, cultural or economic reasons … and sometimes for all three of those reasons.

When Suada finds out that she has a terminal illness, Dita reluctantly promises to keep the family together. In order to do this, she has to convince an even more reluctant Toni to register as the girls’ legal father and act as her straight partner. This is the same Toni who has asked his Grindr date Ali to stay with him in the house.

As the chaos of their home life continues, the adults do what has to be done to keep the found family together. Of course, all this would not be necessary if North Macedonia had legal recognition of same-sex relationships – and ironically, Housekeeping for Beginners was North Macedonia’s submission for the ‘Best International Feature Film’ at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

Lifestyle

City of Canning to hold Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT

0
The City of Canning will be holding a special Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT, with experts sharing their insights on promoting inclusion and equity.
Local

OPINION | The Gender Reassignment Board was one of WA’s true evils

0
"I think we all agree that seeing the back of Gender Reassignment Board is a large sigh of relief from the trans and gender diverse community of Western Australia. "
News

Josh Cavallo puts his support behind Adelaide’s bid for the Gay Games

0
Perth's LGBTIQA+ communities are hoping the event will be coming to the west coast.
Culture

Bibliophile | Martha is both indispensable and invisible in ‘The Radio Hour’

0
The Radio HourBy Victoria PurmanHarper Collins It’s 1956 and spinster...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

City of Canning to hold Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT

0
The City of Canning will be holding a special Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT, with experts sharing their insights on promoting inclusion and equity.
Local

OPINION | The Gender Reassignment Board was one of WA’s true evils

0
"I think we all agree that seeing the back of Gender Reassignment Board is a large sigh of relief from the trans and gender diverse community of Western Australia. "
News

Josh Cavallo puts his support behind Adelaide’s bid for the Gay Games

0
Perth's LGBTIQA+ communities are hoping the event will be coming to the west coast.
Culture

Bibliophile | Martha is both indispensable and invisible in ‘The Radio Hour’

0
The Radio HourBy Victoria PurmanHarper Collins It’s 1956 and spinster...
News

Pride WA announce Networking Drinks IDAHOBIT edition

0
Mark this one in your social calendar.

City of Canning to hold Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The City of Canning will be holding a special Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT, with experts sharing their insights on promoting inclusion and equity.
Read more

OPINION | The Gender Reassignment Board was one of WA’s true evils

OUTinPerth -
"I think we all agree that seeing the back of Gender Reassignment Board is a large sigh of relief from the trans and gender diverse community of Western Australia. "
Read more

Josh Cavallo puts his support behind Adelaide’s bid for the Gay Games

Graeme Watson -
Perth's LGBTIQA+ communities are hoping the event will be coming to the west coast.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture