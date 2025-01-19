Review | ‘ROSE [LIVE] Uncut’ brings uncensored chaos to Fringe World

ROSE [LIVE] Uncut | The Rechabite / Connections | 24 & 31 Jan, 1 Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★

Following a smash hit run of ROSE [LIVE] at Fringe World 2024, Rose KB is back on the air with a salacious uncut edition of her now-cancelled show.

ROSE [LIVE] Uncut tells us the uncensored story of the ousted late night talk show host, taking audiences deeper into the lore of this unhinged television universe the creative team at Mummy’s Plastic are programming.

The show follows directly from last year’s show, serving as a sequel rather than a reboot of the original. Rose’s former off-siders Elijah and Neil have been promoted to co-host and producer, with Elijah even getting his very own holiday special – Hallelijah! An illuminating video montage shows us Rose has been present at almost every major global cultural event since [LIVE] got the axe.

Once the audience is all caught up, ROSE [LIVE] Uncut proves it still has all the killer elements that made the original series so great, expertly parodying the best and worst of the most cliché Australian TV tropes.

We’re reintroduced to Rose and Elijah through an Actors on Actors bit, which had the pair bouncing off each other with wonderfully filthy, silly jokes, likely improvised as they often had the other laughing too hard to continue. Later, we’re taken to Telethong, and things take a deadly turn at the fundraising spectacular.

As in the original, Neil has some show stealing moments on screen with his ridiculous Tim Winton impression, and send-up videos of classic ads. Unfortunately, Neil was unwell for this one-night-only performance, so he only appeared digitally – I’m not entirely sure if this was a planned gag or if the gang were really on plan B.

Uncut is just the first episode of four completely different shows Mummy’s Plastic are bringing to Fringe World. TV World will also see the premieres of Art Shank (Shark Tank for Art Wank), the deeply spiritual Chanwell and Date Night, where you could find your “Perthect Match”.

It’s so exciting to see these talented comedians create this ambitious program of interconnected performances, and it’s a tempting incentive to head along to a fun new show each week of the festival. It might be a barrier for those who want jump in mid-season, and there were a few moments in Uncut where I felt as though I was missing context. Perhaps because I missed Hallelijah! over the break, but there was a lot of trust in the audience having seen (or fully remembering) the original.

These few moments are completely overshadowed by the overall experience. It’s such a joy to watch these stars dig in and have real fun with comedy from start to finish, bringing big laughs with experimental and absurd concepts, rather than playing it safe. This is what a fringe festival is all about, and these guys are doing it right.

Mummy’s Plastic are bringing truly fresh ideas Fringe World stage, and I can’t wait to see how their TV World unfolds over the next few weeks. Don’t miss your chance to tune in and binge on these hilarious local jokers.

TV World is beaming into The Rechabite and Connections Nightclub on 24 & 31 January and 1 February. For the full program, head to fringeworld.com.au