Review | ‘Such a Resounding Silence’ is a call to action

Such a Resounding Silence | Dir: Emmanuelle Béart and Anastasia Mikova | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

This is a one-off screening of an inspirational film about a silence that has been woven so tightly around all elements of societies that it has been strangling the life out of many people – people who have now found the strength to speak out about childhood sexual abuse within families.

Directed by survivors, this French documentary allows incest survivors to share their experiences and the impact it has had on their lives. With incredibly beautiful cinematography, evocative animation and a moving score, the aim of the film is to start conversations about this alarming reality that is still occurring globally.

The directors say that is time to replace silence with conversation and break the silence of shame, guilt, denial and betrayal, and confront the realities that abusers are often protected by the law and much of society. It is time for the shame to change sides and be fully on the shoulders of the abusers.

Shining a light on stories that have been long silenced, the footage is raw and disturbing, but it ultimately leads to life-long journeys of healing. The stories of survival, courage and hope will encourage viewers to be part of changing the narrative.

There are pizzas before the screening after the screening, a panel of advocates, experts, and survivors will open a discussion on how we can begin to truly support those affected — and create real change.

Chaired by ABC’s Nadia Mitsopoulos, the panel includes Grace Tame (Australian of the Year 2021), Tracy Adams (CEO Kids Helpline), Louise Lamont (CEO Phoenix), Tanya Lee OAM (Producer No Laughing Matter podcast) and local activist Karen Righton. This is not just a film screening. It is a call to action.

Tickets are now on sale at Luna Leederville for this landmark event that will take place on Tuesday 10 June from 6pm – for more head to lunapalace.com.au

Lezly Herbert