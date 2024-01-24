Review | Viva Glasvegas: A Burlesque Showcase from Scotland

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Viva Glagvegas: A Burlesque Showcase from Scotland | Multiple Venues | Until 10th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

My plus one and I have both had some rough times lately and for one hour of chaos and magic we left our troubles at the door and just enjoyed the ride. I am not seasoned in the art of burlesque so came into this experience delightfully unprepared.

I am not sure it would have been possible to be prepared but having no expectations- except for the “From Scotland” part of the title – left me open to enjoy everything that presented itself.

When I chose the performances that I was interested in reviewing this Fringe World, the “From Scotland” locked this show in. Songs in the Key of Glasgow was chosen for the same reason.

Little did I know that I would now have the pleasure and privilege of seeing the amazing Roxy Stardust at both of these shows, which is just as well because I’m not sure one show is able to contain her! So much to look forward to!

Was tonight’s show perfect; not at all. But that was the beauty of it. The perfection of imperfection! With literally missing castmates, stuck in other parts of the country and one unaccounted for completely, two of tonight’s performers were locals who offered their hands in friendship and their talents to share.

How cool is that? Roxy mentioned that another review had made reference to the act needing polishing (Correct me if I’m wrong!) but honestly this performance tonight was the epitome of “The Show Must Go On”. And go on they did! With grace and glamour and glitz.

Another thing I loved about this performance was that they actively encouraged us to take photos and videos. I’m an amateur photographer and the photos I took tonight – if I say so myself- are amazing. Showcasing the talent and the beauty of the female form in different shapes and sizes, magnificent! The inclusion and generosity of the local performers, Whiskey A’More and Titti Ana, was solidarity at its finest! I ran into Titti Ana waiting for an Uber outside the venue as I was leaving, and she was as stunning up close as she was on stage.

Whiskey A’More was fierce and strong and slightly intimidating, honestly! But amazing! Magenta Lust, also imported from Scotland with Roxy, was this ethereal, fae like creature. These artists are true professionals, and if any of the sizeable struggles they

faced with missing cast and technical difficulties fazed them, they didn’t let it detract from their performances. This show needs bigger and bawdier audiences and I hope they get them. My friend and I will be going again and spreading the word! This show was such good fun! Roxy is an absolute star and all the performers managed to maintain a standard of grace and elegance that most of us can’t manage fully clothed!

Five out of five for the commitment, the professionalism, the solidarity and the show-womanship.

See Viva Glasvegas: Burlesque Showcase from Scotland until 10th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kate Salinger-Hatter is a proud PFLAG+ Perth Mum, with a once upon a time background in dramatic arts. Kate enjoys writing and photography and active resistance of oppression.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.