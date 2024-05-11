Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Keelan Mak shares new tune ‘Naked Eye’

Culture

Australian musician Keelan Mak has shared their latest song Naked Eye.

The single was created in a writing session with Troye Sivan, Leland, and Vetta Borne at 301 Studios during 2023 Sydney World Pride. 

- Advertisement -

The new song is the first music Mak has released since their successful Brave Face EP.

Keelan Mak says the writing process was a special experience.

“There was something really special about having four queer writers in a room, telling a queer love story. The energy in that room was safe, and we all got the memo.”

“Naked Eye is about that little bit of love you keep for someone after everything’s done and dusted. I dropped this boy off at an airport, we cried, and I missed him a lot. Things eventually faded and life went on but there was always this little smidge of hope in me that we’d meet again.”

The accompanying video was filmed on a farm about an hour out of Melbourne, and the cast and crew had to protect themselves from the elements during the shoot as the temperatures dropped and the wind picked up during the nighttime shoot.

The story of the video was based on a real-life experience when a love interest has to move back home.

“The story is meant to be cute and cliché. We didn’t want to overdo it and create an unattainable fantasy.

“He has a boring life, and for a moment, it’s made a little better by this person. Throughout the clip, you see them both come out of their shell and get comfier with each other.

“On the final night, the alien leaves without a word. I didn’t feel the need for any dialogue at the end, it made a lot more sense to me to leave it open ended, because it felt the most similar to my real life experience with that person.” Mak said.

Keep up to date with Keelan Mak by following their Instragram.

Latest

Lifestyle

Chicho Gelato arrives in Mount Lawley

0
So many flavours to choose.
Local

Christina Matthews among the nominees for Western Australian of the Year

0
See who else is nominated in the prestigious awards.
History

On This Gay Day | Drag drama at theatre bar

0
In 1988 there was an incident at Arpi's Theatre Bar.
History

On This Gay Day | George Duncan is murdered in Adelaide

0
His death was a trigger for major law reform in South Australia.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Chicho Gelato arrives in Mount Lawley

0
So many flavours to choose.
Local

Christina Matthews among the nominees for Western Australian of the Year

0
See who else is nominated in the prestigious awards.
History

On This Gay Day | Drag drama at theatre bar

0
In 1988 there was an incident at Arpi's Theatre Bar.
History

On This Gay Day | George Duncan is murdered in Adelaide

0
His death was a trigger for major law reform in South Australia.
News

Gold Coast Suns player Will Powell slapped with 5-match suspension over gay slur

0
Powell says he should have known better.,
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Chicho Gelato arrives in Mount Lawley

Graeme Watson -
So many flavours to choose.
Read more

Christina Matthews among the nominees for Western Australian of the Year

Graeme Watson -
See who else is nominated in the prestigious awards.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Drag drama at theatre bar

OUTinPerth -
In 1988 there was an incident at Arpi's Theatre Bar.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture