Keelan Mak shares new tune ‘Naked Eye’

Australian musician Keelan Mak has shared their latest song Naked Eye.

The single was created in a writing session with Troye Sivan, Leland, and Vetta Borne at 301 Studios during 2023 Sydney World Pride.

- Advertisement -

The new song is the first music Mak has released since their successful Brave Face EP.

Keelan Mak says the writing process was a special experience.

“There was something really special about having four queer writers in a room, telling a queer love story. The energy in that room was safe, and we all got the memo.”

“Naked Eye is about that little bit of love you keep for someone after everything’s done and dusted. I dropped this boy off at an airport, we cried, and I missed him a lot. Things eventually faded and life went on but there was always this little smidge of hope in me that we’d meet again.”

The accompanying video was filmed on a farm about an hour out of Melbourne, and the cast and crew had to protect themselves from the elements during the shoot as the temperatures dropped and the wind picked up during the nighttime shoot.

The story of the video was based on a real-life experience when a love interest has to move back home.

“The story is meant to be cute and cliché. We didn’t want to overdo it and create an unattainable fantasy.

“He has a boring life, and for a moment, it’s made a little better by this person. Throughout the clip, you see them both come out of their shell and get comfier with each other.

“On the final night, the alien leaves without a word. I didn’t feel the need for any dialogue at the end, it made a lot more sense to me to leave it open ended, because it felt the most similar to my real life experience with that person.” Mak said.

Keep up to date with Keelan Mak by following their Instragram.