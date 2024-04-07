Review | YUCK Circus take us back to the ‘Naughties’

YUCK Circus: Naughties | Rooftop Movies | til 27 Apr | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

For many years, the talented women of YUCK Circus have been earning rave reviews for their unique blend of awe-inspiring acrobatic skill and a delightfully daffy sense of humour.

Their latest show, Noughties, is the perfect conduit for the team to showcase what they’re all about. A tribute to the exquisite tackiness of the 2000s, the performance offers a variety hour of jaw-dropping circus skills set to a nostalgia-loaded soundtrack of boy bands and dirty pop.

Georgia served as our MC for the evening decked out in her shiniest, hottest-pink attire. Equipped with a flip phone, of course. She set to the task of taking the audience back to the era with tales of Tamagotchi, Dolly magazine sealed sections and dial-up internet. Clearly familiar with the source material, Georgia’s charm and quick humour made her a perfect time-travelling guide.

Wake me up inside!

The celebration of the noughties continues with a selection of incredible circus stunts from the troupe. From a high-balancing hip-thrusting tribute to boy bands atop a precarious stack of chairs, to sky-dancing to Evanescence’s mournful smash hit Bring Me To Life and a hula-hooping rave, YUCK are exceptional at wielding their spectacular skills to have the audience bouncing between shocked gaps, belly laughs and adoring applause.

The performance is only made more spectacular by being able to enjoy it on the rooftops of Northbridge as the April sun sets over the skyline. YUCK and Tone & Cheek (Tuck Shop) are taking over Rooftop Movies for the cinema’s Rooftop Encore series, and the local favourite venue is a perfect fit for staging these intimate Fringe-style performances. Fans can grab tickets to both shows and make a night of it under the stars, with burgers and a bar to boot.

If you lived through the noughties, or have spent any time laughing at Millennials on TikTok, this show is the one for you. In fact, you should catch the super-talented squad from YUCK Circus at any opportunity!

YUCK Circus: Naughties is running as part of Rooftop Movies’ Rooftop Encore until Saturday 27 April. For more, head to rooftopmovies.com.au