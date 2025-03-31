Ricky Martin leaves the west coast off his tour itinerary

Music superstar Ricky Martin will return to Australia this November, but the west coast is not on his schedule.

“Australia holds a special place in my heart” he said announcing the tour.

“The warmth and energy of the fans there are incredible, and I can’t wait to share music and memories with all of you this November.”

It looks like fans living in Western Australia will have to book an east coast holiday if they want to truly be living la vida loca.

Singer Ricky Martin during a performance at the WiZink Center on July 17, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Oscar Gonzalez Fuentes / Shutterstock).

Martin will play the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 1st November, then head to Brisbane for a show at the Entertainment Centre on 6th November.

He’ll head to the nation’s capital playing GIO Stadium in Canberra on 8th November and then wrap things up with a show at Qudos Arena in Sydney on 10th November.

Ticket go on sale on Tuesday 8th April.