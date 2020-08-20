Ricochet Mates offers support to female and non-binary artists

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Founder of Ricochet, songwriter, producer and DJ, KLP (Kristy Lee Peters), has announced Ricochet MATES, a mentorship program for female and non-binary artists.

The aim of Ricochet MATES is to ricochet energy and spirit through the creative industry during what has has been an incredibly trying time for many artists and creatives. Mentors include a line-up of some of Australia’s leading artists and producers including Woodes, JANEVA, Thandi Phoenix and Elizabeth Maniscalco, alongside KLP herself.

Ricochet MATES invites female and non- binary artists, songwriters or producers, at any stage of their career, to apply for the mentorship program. Successful applicants will be paired up with one of the amazing mentors for two online mentoring sessions, plus one mentoring session with KLP, as well as one publicity and media training session with music publicist Anna Fitzgerald.

KLP explains the goal behind Ricochet MATES;

“Both myself and other creatives I have spoken to have felt that it’s been quite difficult to find purpose and joy in such crazy and uncertain times right now. So I wanted to find a small way to connect with people and share stories, inspiration and good energy. I’m so excited that these amazing fierce mentors are donating their time and I can’t wait to meet who applies!”

Applications for Ricochet MATES are open now via the Ricochet website. Applications close Sunday, 31st August with the mentoring sessions to take place during September 2020.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.