RMIT to lead groundbreaking research into LGBTIQA+ hate crimes in Victoria

News

Reparations for historical and ongoing hate crimes against LGBTIQA+ people in Victoria will be explored in groundbreaking research undertaken by the RMIT School of Law.

The research will be led by Dr Jeremie Bracka and seeks to address the need for acknowledgement of policing failures, renewed attention to unsolved cases, and measures that promote healing, safety and justice for LGBTIQA+ communities.

It is the first transitional justice project of its kind in Victoria and builds on interstate precedents, including the NSW Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes and Tasmania’s expungement laws and compensation scheme.

Dr Bracka will facilitate a roundtable discussion in November, in partnership with the Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ Communities in Australia Joe Ball, with experts, advocates and people with lived experience.

The research will help to drive a tailored Victorian response to historical injustices and forward-looking legal reforms.

Dr Bracka said LGBTIQA+ hate crimes continue to be an issue in Australian society.

“Australia is still reckoning with its LGBTIQA+ past and legacies of human rights abuses. Even today, we have seen an explosion of prejudice and discrimination against trans people, in particular.

“There are measures being taken around Australia to try to reconcile and address the past from a legal perspective, but Victoria seems to be lagging behind.

“While there has been much less public attention in Victoria, it’s not as if there hasn’t been LGBTIQA+ hate crimes here, and that the community hasn’t experienced human rights abuse.” Dr Bracka said.

“This research will help to drive a tailored response in Victoria; highlighting RMIT’s role in driving impactful research and conversations to create meaningful change.”

The announcement comes ahead of the Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ Communities delivering the annual Higinbotham lecture at RMIT on Wednesday. The event lecture is one of RMIT’s most prestigious events and celebrates the legacy of Victorian politician and Chief Justice, George Higinbotham, exploring topical legal issues and the interaction between law and society.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

