Robert Baxter gets our attention with new single ‘Blue’

Musician Robert Baxter, who uses they, he and she pronouns, today shares their new single blue, which arrives alongside an accompanying self-directed video.

Described as an unapologetic expression of raw, unfiltered emotion that decries those who’d rather manipulate and conceal, blue follows Baxter’s previous cut tokyo released this past August.

Written in the wake of the second death of a relationship and inspired by the haze of blue LED lights that surrounded some of their most intimate moments, blue details the frustration and pain of being the only one in a situation who is willing to truly open up emotionally.

Of the track, which was recorded in their bedroom with additional production from Alex Garla, Baxter says, “Blue is a graphic portrayal of me openly expressing my emotions regardless of the outcome. It details the way people can conceal or block their own feelings, in turn taking advantage of the honesty I give. Whether that is in a relationship, friendship, with family etc, everyone has experienced letting someone in and feeling betrayed when they change depending on their surroundings. I believe in leading with honesty and love even when it gets you hurt.”

The track’s video was choreographed by Baxter, Deanne Francisco and Nicole Sanders, and features all-Asian dancers and behind the scenes crew. Filmed on the top level of the a parking garage adjacent to Melbourne’s Chinatown district, Baxter wanted to create a dystopian blue landscape that is at once intruiging yet uncomfortable for viewers, while channeling some of pop music’s greats.

“My last video for Twenty Something was like a coming of age movie, but for the blue one I wanted to give pure pop star: Janet Jackson, Britney Spears. We build a super cast and super crew of all Asian people, and after we wrapped on filming day I just sat in my car and cried. I can’t even describe how proud this makes my inner little Robert, to be the representation I always needed to see growing up.” Baxter said.

A true performer at heart from a young age, Robert Baxter makes soft but mighty confessional pop that fizzes over with feeling.

Drawing from a rich background as a dancer and actor, having appeared in music videos and ads for Tones and I, Spotify, Nike, BIRDZ, Alex the Astronaut and more – also a model who recently walked Australian Fashion Week, a member of the Naarm ballroom scene, and director and stylist across all their music videos – Baxter now steps into the spotlight to cement their own identity as a musician, something bolstered by their appointment as the face of youth music organisation The Push.

Check out the video.

OIP Staff

