Robert Baxter teams up with Sweatbaby for new single ‘Icy (Take It Off)’

Robert Baxter has ended the year signing to new management team Our Golden Friend and bringing out new track Icy (Take It Off).

The new track is a collaboration with producer Sweatbaby. The track is a club pop anthem to soundtrack the upcoming hot summer nights exploring the emotional whiplash of connecting in the digital age, feeling a spark when you’re together and feeling iced out over the phone.

Photograph by Jarrad Levy.

Baxter said signing with the management team would bring a new phase to their career and he looked forward to working with Lorrae McKenna and her team.

“Managing myself as an artist has been very rewarding and I’m proud of how far I’ve taken my career, but I was always waiting to meet the right person to be my manager.



“Lorrae came to my first SXSW show and then brought friends to the second one, and then pitched me for an opening slot I really wanted without me even telling her I wanted it. She just understood me and my lane in the industry. We both have ambitious goals that are really aligned and I can’t wait to show you what’s next!” Baxter said.

Take a listen to the new track and check our previous interview with Robert Baxter.