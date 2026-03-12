Marty Sheargold says he was playing a character called Marty Sheargold when he made offensive comments

Comedian and radio presenter Marty Sheargold’s career came crashing down in 2025 has given his first interview since departing MMM.

In an interview with A Current Affair that aired earlier this week Sheargold said he playing a character called Marty Sheargold, and the comments he made didn’t reflect what he’d actually say to his own daughters.

“When I was in the radio, I was playing the character of Marty Sheargold,” he said.

“People just think you are who you are when you turn up to work. And clearly I’m not sitting at home telling my two daughters that endometriosis isn’t real.” he told interviewer Steve Marshall.

So it was fictional Marty Sheargold who said all those comments.

The comedian said he understood people were offended, but they should not have taken his remarks seriously.

The comedian’s radio career came unstuck in February 2025 during his Drivetime show when Sheargold delivered a foul-mouthed tirade as a news report about The Matildas went to air.

As the news reader reported that the team had lost several games in the last week, Sheargold unleashed.

Sheargold said, “There’s something wrong with the Matildas,” adding that the athletes remind him of “Year 10 girls.” He then told his colleagues they could “stick it up their arse”

As the newsreader continued the reporting saying the team had been playing in the She Believes Cup, Sheargold shouted, “She believes in what? It better be men.”

Sheargold also asked in Matildas captain Sam Kerr and her fiancé Kristy Mews “played the same position”.

Reminded that the Asian Cup would be played in Australia next year the comedian responded.

“I’d rather hammer a nail through the head of my penis than watch that,” before adding, “Got any men’s sport?”

He sparked further outrage with a subsequent claim that endometriosis was fake.

As criticism of the segment grew the station and host put out an apology with Sheargold saying sometimes his comedy missed the mark.

The statement did nothing to battle the tidal wave of criticism as federal sports minister Katy Gallagher shared her thoughts, and Football Australia issued a statement condemning the statements. Not long after there was an announcement that Sheargold and MMM were parting ways.

He was also dropped from the popular television show Have You Been Paying Attention? and the Communications Watchdog found his comments had crossed the line.

Sheargold’s fourteen date tour begins this week but he’s not scheduled any appearances in Western Australia.