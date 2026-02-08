Search
Robyn announces two massive shows in Melbourne and Sydney

Culture

Robyn is heading out on a World Tour to celebrate her upcoming Sexistential album and she’ll head down under for shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

The album, which arrives on 27th March, is the singers first offering in nearly a decades and fans have already lapped up singles Dopamine, Talk to Me and the title track.

Robyn is performing shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on November 21, and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 24.

The tour will kick off in Dublin, Ireland in late June before heading off on 21 dates across Europe and North America.

This week Robyn shared a new take on the album’s title track, it’s been given the remix treatment by Arca.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

