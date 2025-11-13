Search
Robyn has brought us a hit of “Dopamine’

Culture

Over her career Robyn has brought us some massive hits, a new track Dopamine is destined to join that impressive list.

The track is Robyn’s first music under her own name in seven years and sees the Swedish pop icon teaming up with longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund for an instantly catchy tune.

The single is accompanied by a stunning performance video starring Robyn by acclaimed photographer Marili Andre, who also shot the ‘Dopamine’ cover artwork. 

Speaking about the song Robyn said it’s about the mysteriousness of desire.

“Everyone has a phone where they see their heart rate, and we’re learning how to decode our emotions through the hormones and chemical substances in our bodies,” she said. 

“It’s almost like we don’t even accept that we’re human anymore, like we’re trying to shoot ourselves out of it and explain every single thing – which I think is great, but that’s also why the world is shit, this idea that you can figure out and win life or something.

“The doubleness of Dopamine is having an emotion that is super real, super strong, intense, enjoyable or painful, and at the same time knowing that this is just a biological process in my body—and then not to choose religion or science. To just accept that they’re there together and to be able to go in between.” 

Robyn’s last album Honey came out in 2018, but since then she’s had heaps of appearances on other artists tunes including collaborations with Jamie XX, Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX and Yung Lean.

The singer began her career in the mid-1990s with hits like Show Me Love and Do You Know (What It Takes), which earned her international fame as a teen pop sensation.

However, Robyn later broke away from her major label to take creative control of her music, marking a major turning point in her career. Her 2005 album Robyn featured anew sound, she continued on with Body Talk series (2010) and Honey (2018).

Robyn is best known for her 2010 hit Dancing on My Own which has been eternally popular. The song has been covered many times by everyone from Calum Scott to Tove Lo, Pentatonix and Kelly Clarkson. There’s been ballad versions, rock takes and folk focused takes on the song.

