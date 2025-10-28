Search
Rosalía teams up with Bjork and Yves Tumor for operatic new single

Spanish avant-garde pop star Rosalía has teamed up with Bjork and Yves Tumor for her new single Berghain.

While neither Bjork or Yves Tmor appear in the accompanying video for the song, its got an aesthetic of weirdness that would have you happily throwing bottles and cutlery off the top of a mountain.

The song is the first taste of Rosalía’s upcoming forth album Lux which is scheduled for release on 7th November. The album will be structured into several movements with Berghain appearing at the start of the work’s second of four movements.

The album will have 15 tracks on the digital version, but if you opt for a physical product you’ll get three extra tracks woven into the work.

Ahead of the song being released Rosalía posted the sheet music for the classical themed work online, leading to fans creating their own interpretations of the music long before the song was made public.

Lux follows on from her previous releases Los Angeles (2017), El Mar Querer (2018), and 2022;s Motomami. Since her last album Rosalía has kept fans satisfied with an EP and several singles to tide them over until the arrival of her opus album.

Rosalía was previously in a relationship with actor Hunter Schafer in 2019, sand subsequently was engaged to Peurto Rican singer Rauw Anjandro, but they split up in mid 2023. Last year she was dating actor Jeremy Allen White, and she’s now dating German actor Emilio Sakraya.

