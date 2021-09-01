HOME OPEN: RTRFM open up the studio doors this October

On 1 and 2 October, RTRFM will swing open the doors to its studios and welcome the public for HOME OPEN, giving listeners an intimate look at how WA’s original (and still most cutting edge) FM station operates.

Registrations are now open for free half-hour tours of RTRFM, based in the heart of Mount Lawley. Schools and students can come see what it’s like to work at a radio station on Friday 1 October, with everyone (and anyone) else invited to visit The Sound Alternative on Saturday 2 October and enjoy live music, sweet treats and the chance to snag some limited edition merch.

Everyone will get to jump on the mic to record a Station ID (e.g. “I’m Jane from Mount Lawley, and you’re listening to RTRFM 92.1!”) that’ll get played on the station for years to come, and even enjoy the experience of having an interview with an RTRFM presenter recorded in-studio! (Those who get addicted to being on mic can learn about the Presenters Course.)

HOME OPEN will show off the recent renovations to the station’s offices afforded by the City of Perth’s Stronger Communities grant, and allows one of Perth’s flagship community radio stations an opportunity to reconnect with its community after a year of isolation and capacity restrictions.

“RTRFM doesn’t just exist on the airwaves; it’s a physical space that belongs to the community, whether we’re talking about the studio, or our live events,” says General Manager Simon Miraudo.

“After a year in which our 400+ volunteers spent some months recording their shows from home, and with capacity restrictions lifted, it would be our honour to share the space with friends, family and fans once again.”

HOME OPEN is a perfect opportunity for young people to see what a career on the radio looks (and sounds) like, for longtime listeners to meet presenters, for aspiring musicians to understand how the station picks its music, and for the people of Perth to discover a special community space that hosts hundreds of volunteers and carries a 44-year-old story.

You can register for RTRFM’s HOME OPEN on October 1st & 2nd here.

Source: Media release

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are volunteers and presenters at RTRFM 92.1

