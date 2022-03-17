RTRFM reveal In The Pines music festival postponed til September

RTRFM will postpone its 29th edition of In The Pines from its traditional time in April to Sunday 4 September. In The Pines is the station’s flagship fundraising event and one of WA music’s most anticipated and beloved days.

With COVID circulating in the community, and the possibility of restrictions stretching into the next month, RTRFM has decided not to go ahead with Pines on its originally planned date of 17 April.

The move to 4 September gives the station the confidence to put on the best possible version of Pines: with full capacity and without the risk of close contacts or cases keeping attendees, staff or band members at home.

“In the Pines is our single biggest live music fundraiser. In fact, the money raised at Pines helps us to keep running RTRFM for another year. So we want to make sure that, when we host it, we put on the best show possible, without the risk of capacity restrictions or last-minute cancellations. It’s what our attendees will want, and, frankly, it’s what the station needs to survive,” says RTRFM’s General Manager, Simon Miraudo.

“Moving to September allows us to hold In the Pines for the 29th consecutive year at UWA’s Somerville Auditorium, with as many people as possible in attendance and an incredible line-up of local acts.”

Although In The Pines will not happen at its usual time, the station is not stopping its celebration of 45 years on the air.

The station’s free and family-friendly Neon Picnic will still be taking place this Saturday 19 March at Hyde Park, with local bands, a live broadcast, local food vendors and a licensed bar all operating in a COVID-safe way.

And on Friday 1 April, the station will countdown the 45 Greatest WA Songs, from 2pm to 7pm.

“Though it’s heartbreaking to not be able to celebrate Pines with our community in April, we’ll instead throw a 45th birthday party for RTRFM over the airwaves on Friday 1 April, with a countdown of the 45 Greatest WA Songs,” adds Miraudo.

“Fans can vote now for their 10 favourite local songs from our shortlist of 250, and even write in a bonus song that we somehow forgot. Voting closes this Sunday.”

You can vote for your favourite WA tune below and be part of the celebrations on 1 April from 6am.

