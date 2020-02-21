‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ returns for fifth season this June



RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 is set to kick off next weekend, but the team have already announced we will be getting even more queens this year.

The fifth season of All Stars, which brings back past competitors and fan favourites, will be heading to our screens this June.

The news comes as producers have announced that All Stars will be making the move from VH1 to Showtime this year.

Australian fans will be unaffected by the change with both the main series and All Stars coming to Stan on the same day as the US.

Superfans on Reddit have already cracked the code, deciphering which queens are most likely to be returning judging by absences from social media during the suspected filming period.

We’ll keep this story spoiler free, but the information is all there for those who are hanging out to see which competitors will be facing off this time around.

There will be no shortage of episodes for Drag Race fans this year, with All Stars 5 kicking off one week after the finale of Season 12. Drag Race UK, Drag Race Thailand and the new Drag Race Canada are all expected to have new seasons this year.

The heavily rumoured Drag Race Australia may also release new information this year, with no news since 2019 when it was revealed the rights had been obtained.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 struts onto Stan from June 5th 2020.

OIP Staff