10th annual OutSummit to be livestreamed from Washington DC

The 10th annual OutSummit, hosted by global advocacy organisation Outright International, will be hosted in Washington DC.

The summit will be available to livestream on 10 and 11 December here in Australia, and all are invited to engage, strategise and help shape the future of global LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

The international event brings together advocates, academics, government, funding bodies and the private sector to address critical issues facing LGBTQIA+ communities around the world.

This year’s OutSummit will feature more than a dozen activists from ten countries who will speak to some of the most pressing issues challenging our communities.

The agenda also includes a focus on law and policy change to provide greater rights for intersex people, and working to unite LGBQ+ people to stand in solidarity and push back against anti-trans and gender diverse movements emerging around the globe.

Executive Director of Outright International Maria Sjodin says the 2024 OutSummit is an urgent call to action.

“The global LGBTIQ movement faces unprecedented challenges but also opportunities to innovate and push boundaries,” Sjodin said.

“This year’s convening is about equipping outselves with the tools, strategies, and solidarity needed to navigate these turbulent times and drive meaningful progress.”

OutSummit will be held in Washington DC on Monday, 9 December and Tuesday, 10 December (US time). Find out more about the summit here or head to Zoom to register to join the livestream.