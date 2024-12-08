Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

10th annual OutSummit to be livestreamed from Washington DC

News

The 10th annual OutSummit, hosted by global advocacy organisation Outright International, will be hosted in Washington DC.

The summit will be available to livestream on 10 and 11 December here in Australia, and all are invited to engage, strategise and help shape the future of global LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

- Advertisement -

The international event brings together advocates, academics, government, funding bodies and the private sector to address critical issues facing LGBTQIA+ communities around the world.

This year’s OutSummit will feature more than a dozen activists from ten countries who will speak to some of the most pressing issues challenging our communities.

The agenda also includes a focus on law and policy change to provide greater rights for intersex people, and working to unite LGBQ+ people to stand in solidarity and push back against anti-trans and gender diverse movements emerging around the globe.

Executive Director of Outright International Maria Sjodin says the 2024 OutSummit is an urgent call to action.

“The global LGBTIQ movement faces unprecedented challenges but also opportunities to innovate and push boundaries,” Sjodin said.

“This year’s convening is about equipping outselves with the tools, strategies, and solidarity needed to navigate these turbulent times and drive meaningful progress.”

OutSummit will be held in Washington DC on Monday, 9 December and Tuesday, 10 December (US time). Find out more about the summit here or head to Zoom to register to join the livestream.

Latest

News

Brianna Ghey’s killer’s bid to have sentence reduced denied

0
Lawyers for Eddie Ratclife argued that the trial judge did not fully take into account his "immaturity".
Culture

Miya Folick shares video for new song ‘Erotica’

0
Her forthcoming album 'Erotica Veronica' will be coming out in February.
Culture

First look at ‘The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer’

0
The legal drama has made its home in WA, and returns for the third season.
Culture

Perth Comedy Festival reveals more hilarious acts for 2025

0
The Perth Comedy Festival has added another round of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Brianna Ghey’s killer’s bid to have sentence reduced denied

0
Lawyers for Eddie Ratclife argued that the trial judge did not fully take into account his "immaturity".
Culture

Miya Folick shares video for new song ‘Erotica’

0
Her forthcoming album 'Erotica Veronica' will be coming out in February.
Culture

First look at ‘The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer’

0
The legal drama has made its home in WA, and returns for the third season.
Culture

Perth Comedy Festival reveals more hilarious acts for 2025

0
The Perth Comedy Festival has added another round of...
History

On This Gay Day | Musician Dan Hartman was born in 1950

0
The musician created a string of hits including 'Instant Replay', 'Relight My Fire' and "I Can Dream About You'.

Brianna Ghey’s killer’s bid to have sentence reduced denied

Graeme Watson -
Lawyers for Eddie Ratclife argued that the trial judge did not fully take into account his "immaturity".
Read more

Miya Folick shares video for new song ‘Erotica’

OUTinPerth -
Her forthcoming album 'Erotica Veronica' will be coming out in February.
Read more

First look at ‘The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer’

OUTinPerth -
The legal drama has made its home in WA, and returns for the third season.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture