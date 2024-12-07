Search
Ben Whishaw plays a gay assassin in the mysterious and quirky ‘Black Doves’

Ben Whishaw delivers a stellar performance as a gay assassin in the new Netflix series Black Doves.

The six-episode show, which was just added to Netflix, boats an impressive cast with Whishaw, Kiera Knightly, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Omari Douglas and Tracy Ullman.

The quirky show mixes suspense, mystery, action and a fair amount of comedic banter.

Knightly plays Helen Webb, the wife of a prominent politician. Her husband has no idea that she used to be a corporate spy.

When a young civil servant that she’d been having an affair with is killed she’s pulled back into the world of London’s underground. Her former employer sends triggerman Sam, played by Whishaw, to protect her. It’s been years since the pair worked together but now their reunited to unravel a mystery.

Early in the first episode assassin Sam is sitting in a bar when a man tries to chat him up, he tells him he come back to his room as long he immediately stops talking. Moments later they pair are naked and building up a sweat.

If you loved Slow Horses, Day of the Jackal, The Game, or Spooks, put this to the top of your viewing list.

