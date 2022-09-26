‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Kornbread shares cancer diagnosis

Drag queen Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jete has shared that she’s been diagnosed with a form of cancer but hopes to make a quick a full recovery.

The drag performer who appeared in Season 14 of the RuPaul’s Drag Race shared the news to her Instagram channel.

Demoria Elise Williams, the woman behind the character, said she would not be out of action for long.

“Recently I was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma. A type of cancer in the smaller intestine,” she wrote.

“I’m 100% fine and everything is in the early stages, so I’ll be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!”

The star encouraged everyone to get regular medical check-ups.

“I say this to let everyone know that no matter how young you are, please get regular checkups. I’m glad I caught mine at this stage.”

Kornbread won the first episode of the most recent season of the drag competition, but a few weeks later she was forced to drop out of the competition due to an ankle injury.

The performer will appear in the upcoming sequel to Disney’s Hocus Pocus.

