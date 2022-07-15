Russia proposes extending ‘gay propaganda’ ban to adults

Russian lawmakers have proposed extending the countries laws that prohibit the promotion of ‘non-traditional’ sexual relationships to children. It is proposed that the so-called ban on ‘gay propaganda’ be extended to include adults as well.

The current laws, which were introduced in 2013, stop any mention of gay and lesbian relationships, or transgender people, in areas where they could be seen or heard by children or adolescents. The laws have been used to stop Pride marches, promotion of LGBTIQA+ groups and gay rights activists have been detained under the legislation.

Legislators are now proposing a fine be applied for any promotion of LGBTIQA+ content in public, in the media, on social networks or online cinemas. Alexander Khinshtein, head of the State Duma’s information committee,announced the plan via social media.

Khinshtein said the current fines of up to 1 million rubles (AUD$25,500),or up to 15 days in prison were insufficient and harsher penalties were required.

It follows a statement from parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who noted that since Russia has withdrawn from the Council of Europe human rights watchdog after it’s invasion of Ukraine, there was now a clear pathway for banning the promotion of “non-traditional values”.

“Demands to legalise same-sex marriages in Russia are a thing of the past,” Volodin said. “Attempts to impose alien values on our society have failed.”

OIP Staff

