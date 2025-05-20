Search
Russian court fines Apple for violating ‘LGBT propaganda’ law

A Russian court has fined Apple for violating the country’s laws against ‘LGBT propaganda’.

The US company has been ordered to pay a fine of 10.5 million rubles, which is the equivalent of $202,860 Australian dollars. The fines relate to four cases brought against the US technology brand.

The cases relate to Apple’s failure to restrict access to LGBT related content on it’s platforms. The exact content at the centre of the cases has not been made public.

Apple have not made any statement’s relating to the fines.

Russian has been cracking down on LGBTIQA+ rights for over a decade, and has declared the international gay rights movement a terrorist organisation.

Newsletter

