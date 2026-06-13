Last chance to apply for The Blue Room’s 2027 program

Applications for creatives to put their ideas forward for The Blue Room’s 2027 seasons close this Monday.

For almost four decades, The Blue Room has been celebrating independent local theatre and the creative talent of emerging and established artists here in WA and across the nation.

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Applications are open to independent artists and works that have not yet been presented in Western Australia. Funded organisations are not eligible to apply.

The Blue Room says they are looking for artist who are excited to “challenge themselves and their form, explore new territory, grow their skills, diversify participation in the arts, and open up conversations with fresh perspectives and experiences.”

Applicants can opt for either the shorter-form Summer Night 2027 program or The Blue Room’s main 2027 Season.

If you’re interested, head over to theblueroom.org.au for more info!