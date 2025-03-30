Russian tennis champion Daria Kasatkina says she’ll play for Australia

Daria Kasatkina, who is ranked number 12 in women’s tennis, has announced that she’ll play for Australia in the future after being granted permanent residency.

The tennis champion has played as an independent player since 2022 as a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and her homeland’s stance on LGBTIQA+ rights.

The tennis star made the announcement on her Instagram page.

Daria Kasatkina at the Australian Open 20th January 2022 (Alex Bogatyrev / Shutterstock).

“I am delighted to let you all know that my application for permanent residency has been accepted by the Australian Government.” Kasatkina wrote.

“Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there.

“As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards.”

The tennis champion said it had not been an easy decision to make, and while she would always respect her roots, she looked forward to the next stage f her life and career being under the Australian flag.

In 2022 Kasatkina shared that she is a lesbian and subsequently revealed that she is in a relationship with figure skater Natalia Zabiiako.