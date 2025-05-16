Sam Fender announces Australian tour

British musician Sam Fender is heading down under for a tour later this year and will be playing shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Tickets will be on sale Wednesday May 21 at 12pm (local time) via Secret Sounds

Joining Fender is celebrated singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, returning to Australia following a triumphant, sold-out run of shows in 2024. The pair previously collaborated on a stirring rendition of Fender’s tune Seventeen Going Under.

The tour will begin in Melbourne with a show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday 14th November, before heading to the Riverstage in Brisbane on Wednesday 19th November.

The Sydney show will be at the Showring Entertainment Quarter on Friday 21st November, and the Adelaide date will see Fender play the AEC Arena on Tuesday 25th November. The tour’s final date is in Perth at Kings Park & Botanical Garden on Friday 28th November.

Fender’s last album is People Watching. The video for recent single Little Bit Closer features Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, while the video for the album’s title track features actor Andrew Scott.

To date Fender has released three albums. His debut Hypersonic Missiles arrived in 2019, and he followed that up with Seventeen Going Under in 2021.

His latest release People Watching came out was released in February. Fender collaborated with Adam Granduciel from the band The War on Drugs to produce the album.

Hero Picture: Photograph by Flickr user Raph_PH published via a Creative Commons license CC BY 2.0