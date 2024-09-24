Sam Gibbings announced as inaugural CEO of Transfolk of WA

Transfolk of WA have announced that Sam Gibbings will be their inaugural Chief Executive Officer.

Gibbings has previously served as a board member of the organisation from 2020 until 2023 and also volunteered as a board member of Living Proud WA from 2020.

She comes to the role with qualifications in health promotion, public health and procurement and contract management, and an extensive background in public health from grassroots community organisations to government.

Transfolk of WA’s new CEO Sam Gibbings.

Chairperson Thomas Drake-Brockman welcomed Gibbings to her new role.



“The Board of TransFolk is exceptionally pleased to have appointed Sam Gibbings as our inaugural CEO.” Drake-Brockman said. “Sam will bring so much understanding, experience, and passion to the role and knows first-hand the value our organisation provides to the trans community in WA.

“Having a CEO will enable TransFolk to build sustainability and capacity for the organisation and advance the community we serve.”

Gibbings said she was enthused to be leading an organisation that had previously given her support when she needed it.

“I am beyond grateful for the support that TransFolk of WA has provided me during my own journey. This organisation has been the lifeline not only for me, but for countless others in the community.

“Now, I have the incredible honour of stepping into the role of CEO and I excited to contribute by working along side the team.

“Together, we’ll continue to provide life-changing peer support and creating safe, inclusive spaces for our community to thrive. I look forward to being part of the positive we’ll build as we move forward, together.” Gibbings said.

Gibbings will commence in the role in late October.

Transfolk of WA is one of three key organisations funded under the WA government’s Inclusion Strategy launched in late 2023. Transfolk of WA, Living Proud and GRAI are provided under funding the scheme.