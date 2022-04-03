Sam Smith rumoured to return with new single ‘Love Me More’

Sam Smith is rumoured to be releasing their first new music after a sixteen month hiatus. There’s no official word from the singer yet, but the speculation in the British press is that Smith will release a new song called Love Me More.

The new track is reportedly inspired by London’s famous gay venue The Vauxhall Tavern. The reports say a video for the song will be filmed in the next few weeks.

While Smith has made a name for themselves singing heartbreaking ballads, the new album they are working on may return them to their musical roots on the dancefloor. The singer’s first success came providing vocals for Disclosure’s song Latch and La, La, La a collaboration with Naughty Boy.

So far Smith has recorded three albums, his mega-selling debut In The Lonely Hour came out in 2014, and it’s follow up The Trill Of It All came three years later. The artist’s most recent album was 2020’s Loves Goes.

In an update on their official website Sam Smith said they’d been busy in the studio and had written hundreds of songs for their next project.

“The last few months have been busy to say the least. I have been buried in a pile of music. I’ve been having wonderful emotional journeys which is very normal for this part of the process. But this music is especially emotional for me and letting it go is going to be harder than ever, but I am excited to do so.” Smith said.

“This next record is different and there may be things you will be surprised to hear, but I feel so lucky to know that In your hands my work is safe.” Smith wrote to fans, sharing a clip from the studio of them working with a full orchestra.

