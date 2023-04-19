Sammy McSweeney delivers great TED talk about being true to yourself

Sammy McSweeney is well known to Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community via his role as the accompanist for the Perth Pride Choir, but last year he took to the stage to deliver a TEDX talk.

Appearing at TEDx King’s Park Salon, McSweeney delivered a comical and inspiring talk about how to be yourself, and the power of being honest about who you really are.

In a wide ranging, but precise, talk McSweeney shared his journey in being honest about what he wanted out of life, and making big changes to your life.

We don’t want to give anything away. You have to watch it.

