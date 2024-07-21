Search
Scarborough’s JazzConnect Festival returns for 2024

Culture

Scarborough’s weekend festival of jazz is back for its third year (after 2023’s hiatus) as JazzConnect – produced by the newly formed ArtConnect Initiative – livening up the foreshore from August 23 to 25.

Proudly presented by the City of Stirling, the festival features 17 free and ticketed events at nine beachside locations, all within easy walk. The city’s Mayor Mark Irwin is encouraging residents and visitors to get along for a full day out or stay for the complete weekend experience.

“Heading into spring, this event gives a fantastic excuse to get amongst all Scarborough has to offer, with
entertainment to sample in and around some of the best local spots, from morning ‘til night,” said the mayor.

Festival Director Karen Caddy said the 3-day program – a jazz degustation of sorts – caters to all musical tastes.

With events staggered throughout each day, you can move from one to the next, taking in jazz acts ranging from traditional to swing, soul, R&B, folk, funk, blues, Latin and more.

Libby Hammer

Scarborough Surf Life Saving Club’s Sunset Terrace will transform into the festival’s Hub, hosting two hot-ticket marquee events: a brand-new night of elegance with jazz legend Libby Hammer on Saturday; and a Sunday afternoon of smooth bossa nova with Festival Curator Georgie Aue premiering her brand-new show.

Sunset Samba

New and established Perth talent abounds, from the festival’s opening night with GunFu to the closing party with Steve Hensby Band.

The Steve Hensby Band

In between, chill out with the Basilio Brothers crooning the afternoon away; get a free swing dance lesson while the Matt Cahill Combo plays; enjoy a sunset samba with Marcio Mendes or De Cuba Son’s spicy Cuban rhythms, and lots more.

While more than half the festival’s events are free, tickets for some are limited and all are available now. Set aside 23-25 August and start making your JazzConnect Festival plans at jazzconnect.com.au

