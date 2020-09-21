‘Schitt’s Creek’ family make history at 2020 Emmy Awards

The 2020 Emmys are well underway, marking the first time the prestigious ceremony has gone digital in 72 years.

LGBTIQ+ comedy Schitt’s Creek has dominated this year’s event, making history by taking home the trophy in every single nominated category.

The program took out the Outstanding Comedy Series award, while stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy each won for lead or supporting actor in a comedy series.

Creator Dan Levy also picked up trophies for Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series, for Happy Ending, the show’s final episode.

RuPaul’s Drag Race also continued a three-year streak, taking home the award for Best Reality Competition Program, while RuPaul was honoured as Best Reality Host for the fifth year running – dedicating the win to the late Chi Chi DeVayne, a standout contestant from Season 8 who sadly passed this year.

Other LGBTIQ+ nominees this year include Samira Wiley, Billy Porter, Tituss Burgess, Jim Parsons, Kate McKinnon, Laverne Cox and Wanda Sykes.

