Screen Australia funds major projects including many new queer stories

Screen Australia has announced a huge investment for local scripted projects which they say reflects the agency’s commitment to “rich Australian narrative content and meaningful creator pathways.”

Across feature film, television and online, $7.6 million has been shared across more than 100 projects, contributing a substantial amount to the overall direct production and development funding provided in the 24/25 financial year so far.

The mix of projects showcases a wide range of themes and formats, speaking to the evolving scripted landscape and highlighting the importance of reaching Australian audiences where they are watching.

Among the projects is the debut feature film from writer/director/producer/star Tilda Cobham-Hervey set in an aged care home, It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All; animated children’s series Jidoo & Ibis, about the relationship between a grumpy Grandpa and Australia’s beloved bin chicken.

Plus, there’s comedy series for TikTok CEEBS about two friends on a mission to save their local youth centre from imminent closure, and a series inspired by a true story, DIVA, is about 21-year-old Elly who balances his strict, religious Samoan life with ambitions of becoming a professional wrestler in drag.

Screen Australia Director of Narrative Content Louise Gough said the funding agency was committed to telling uniquely Australian stories.

“Screen Australia is uniquely positioned to support a thriving pipeline of Australian stories that connect with audiences across multiple platforms and genres. This funding reflects our commitment to both emerging and established creatives, reinforcing the strength and diversity of our industry.”

“Demand on Screen Australia funding remains high, and our recent survey was a reminder of the value that the sector places on our direct funding. In an ever-changing landscape, one thing remains constant – Australian screen storytelling is a vital cultural force that continues to resonate with audiences here at home and across the world. We’re proud to back this extensive collection of distinct and ambitious projects,” Gough said.

Here’s just a few of the projects they’re funding.

Diva

Inspired by a true story, DIVA is created by producer Jessica Magro (Bad Ancestors) and executive producer Jason Dewhurst, working alongside producer Lauren Brown (Thou Shalt Not Steal) and writer Nick Coyle (Bump, It’s Fine, I’m Fine). It is also executive produced by Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson.

This eight-part series in development from Ludo Studio and Purple Carrot Entertainment follows 21-year-old Elly as he attempts to balance his strict, religious Samoan life and his secret queer identity as a professional wrestler in drag.

All The Boys Are Here

From Causeway Films (Talk to Me), this queer romance feature film is created by writer/director Goran Stolevski (Of An Age, You Won’t Be Alone) and produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings of Talk to Me.

It is about a New York novelist who, while attending a family funeral in Vienna, discovers a German relative’s illicit queer love affair with a Jewish man during WW2 – sending him on a journey through the past that changes his future.

It has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with the Polish Film Institute, with Maslow Entertainment distributing and New Europe Film Sales and Charades managing international sales.

