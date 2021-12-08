Scruffpuppie dropped by label after allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Up-and-coming musician Scruffpuppie has been dropped by record label Saddest Factory Records after allegations of abuse and inappropriate behaviour surfaced online.

Scruffpuppie is the artistic moniker for 20-year-old musician JJ Shurbet. They were signed to Phoebe Bridgers new record label Saddest Factory Label records alongside Claud and MUNA. Scruffpuppie’s recent release Assignment Song had garnered a lot praise in the music press.

In a statement posted to Twitter the label said they would no longer be working with Shurbet.

“After seeing evidence of very disturbing behavior from JJ, we will no longer be working with Scruffpuppie. It’s important to us and our community that we do not condone or support racism or abuse of any kind.” the label said.

Shurbet, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, had moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin and began releasing albums on Bandcamp. Zombie Boy came out in 2018 and its follow-up Never Coming Home was released a year later.

They also built up a substantial following on YouTube. The artist’s latest work drew upon their life after becoming sober after years of teenage substance use.

Scruffpuppie has been contacted for comment.

