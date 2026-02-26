Search
Sculpture By The Sea returns to Cottesloe Beach this March

Culture

The unique beach-side art exhibition, Sculpture By The Sea, will return to Cottesloe Beach this March.

The celebration of sculpture will bring more than 70 artists from eight countries to display their art for local audiences to admire.

Founding Director of the Museum of Goa, Dr Subodh Kerkar and Noongar artist Karla Hart will appear as leading artists, being chosed as the Tourism WA Invited International Artist and Invited Aboriginal Artist respectively.

Dr Kerkar’s Oceans and Civilizations will involve 100 volunteer members of the community as part of a live performance that will be filmed and shown around the world.

Sean Henry, ‘Seated Man (2011)’, Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe 2024. Photo by Jessica Wyld

As two-time NAIDOC Artist of the Year, Karla Hart will make her debut at Sculptures with Wardarn Dreaming, in collaboration with Noongar women’s dance group Kawrbah Djookian. The immersive live performance incorporates the ocean soundscape with changing in language, evoking something special for all who attend.

“We come from many lands, carrying different stories, languages and journeys, yet what connects so many of us is our deep relationship to Country,” Hart said of her piece.

“As Noongar people, the ocean is more than a place — it is a living spirit. It provides, it teaches, it heals, and it holds the memory of those who walked before us. Through dance, song and story we honour that spirit and invite others to feel the power and care that flows between people and the sea.”

Sculpture By The Sea runs from 6 – 23 March. For more, head to sculpturebythesea.com

Featured image: COADY, ‘Dave (2023)’, Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe 2024. Photo by Michael Goh


OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

