‘Sex Education’ renewed for third season on Netflix

Netflix’s smash hit teen drama Sex Education has been renewed for a third season just weeks after the debut of season 2.

Teenage sex therapist Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) will return to the chair for another session, along with his mother Dr. Jean (Gillian Anderson), gay best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and business partner Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey).

The show’s third season will also see the return of closeted bully Adam Groff (Connor Swindells), head boy Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Otis’ girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allson).

Sex Education has been praised not only for its sex positive message, but for its LGBTIQ+ inclusion. The show features a number of queer relationships, issues, and sexual encounters specific to LGBTIQ+ people.

Check out the short teaser below, and stay tuned for an official release date.