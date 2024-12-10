Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Two teenagers arrested over alleged assaults in Ruddle Street Mall

News

South Australian police have arrested a second suspect in relation to a violent assault in Adelaide.

It will be alleged that about 8.30pm on Sunday 10 November, police were called to the area after reports of an assault.

- Advertisement -

Two men, aged in their 20s, had been approached by a group of three unknown males. One of the suspects allegedly pulled on a balaclava and punched and kicked the victims. A second suspect then ran up and allegedly coward punched one of the victims, a 28-year-old man, breaking his jaw.

A third male did not take part in the assault. A member of the public came to their aid and the suspects ran off.

Following investigations, a 17-year-old boy from the suburb of Seaton was arrested on 1st December and charged with two counts of assault.

The remaining suspect, a 17-year-old Kensington Park boy was arrested over the weekend and charged with aggravated assault causing harm.

Both suspects were bailed to appear in the Adelaide Youth Court on 17 January 2025. It is believed that the victims were targeted over their sexuality.

Speaking to Channel 7 News the victims said they still afraid of going out in public, and one of them will have a long recovery period because his jaw was broken. The second victim will have to undergo surgery because he has a pacemaker that has become dislodged.

Latest

Culture

Tina Arena announces 2025 Australian tour will begin in Perth

0
Tickets go on sale later this week!
News

Liberal leader Libby Mettam denies she’s avoiding Thomas Brough

0
Libby Mettam has promised to visit Albany before the end of the year.
News

Shock announcement: Paul Fletcher quits politics

0
After 15 years in federal parliament Paul Fletcher is moving on.
News

Judgement to be handed down in Deeming vs Pesutto case

0
The judge hearing the case will make a ruling on Thursday morning.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Tina Arena announces 2025 Australian tour will begin in Perth

0
Tickets go on sale later this week!
News

Liberal leader Libby Mettam denies she’s avoiding Thomas Brough

0
Libby Mettam has promised to visit Albany before the end of the year.
News

Shock announcement: Paul Fletcher quits politics

0
After 15 years in federal parliament Paul Fletcher is moving on.
News

Judgement to be handed down in Deeming vs Pesutto case

0
The judge hearing the case will make a ruling on Thursday morning.
History

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Hermes Pan was born in 1909

0
He won an Academy Award and an Emmy for his film and television work.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Tina Arena announces 2025 Australian tour will begin in Perth

OUTinPerth -
Tickets go on sale later this week!
Read more

Liberal leader Libby Mettam denies she’s avoiding Thomas Brough

OUTinPerth -
Libby Mettam has promised to visit Albany before the end of the year.
Read more

Shock announcement: Paul Fletcher quits politics

Graeme Watson -
After 15 years in federal parliament Paul Fletcher is moving on.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture