Two teenagers arrested over alleged assaults in Ruddle Street Mall

South Australian police have arrested a second suspect in relation to a violent assault in Adelaide.

It will be alleged that about 8.30pm on Sunday 10 November, police were called to the area after reports of an assault.

Two men, aged in their 20s, had been approached by a group of three unknown males. One of the suspects allegedly pulled on a balaclava and punched and kicked the victims. A second suspect then ran up and allegedly coward punched one of the victims, a 28-year-old man, breaking his jaw.

A third male did not take part in the assault. A member of the public came to their aid and the suspects ran off.

Following investigations, a 17-year-old boy from the suburb of Seaton was arrested on 1st December and charged with two counts of assault.

The remaining suspect, a 17-year-old Kensington Park boy was arrested over the weekend and charged with aggravated assault causing harm.

Both suspects were bailed to appear in the Adelaide Youth Court on 17 January 2025. It is believed that the victims were targeted over their sexuality.

Speaking to Channel 7 News the victims said they still afraid of going out in public, and one of them will have a long recovery period because his jaw was broken. The second victim will have to undergo surgery because he has a pacemaker that has become dislodged.