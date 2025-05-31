Shakira cancels WorldPride concert over staging safety concerns

Pop singer Shakira has cancelled her Washington DC show that aligned with WorldPride after safety concerns about her shows staging saw the first dates on the current leg of her US tour aborted.

Capital Pride Alliance, the organisers of WorldPride, said it was deeply disappointing, but highlighted the festival has many other events to enjoy.

- Advertisement -

“Like Shakira’s fans and our friends and family who have traveled from around the world to join us in DC this weekend, we are deeply disappointed that unforeseen circumstances have forced the cancellation of both this week’s concert in Boston and tomorrow’s concert at Nationals Park.” a spokesperson said.

Shakira’s concert during the Rock in Rio in Arganda del Rey on June 6, 2010 in Madrid. (Shelly Wall / Shutterstock).

The cancelation follows a show in Boston being called off just hours before it was due to commence. Promoters have revealed that concerns were raised about some elements of the staging.

Fans who had bought tickets to the show were sent a message explaining the cancelation.

“Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 31. As a result, the D.C. show has been canceled. Despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned.” they were told, with a promise that all tickets would be fully refunded.

Shakira’s US stadium tour is in support of her twelfth album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran which is her first studio album in seven years. Since the album came out in March 2024 the singer has released seven singles from the disc.

WorldPride has faced many challenges in the lead up to it’s opening with many countries warning transgender people to carefully consider their travel to the USA in the wake of changes brough in by the Trump government that require people to have travel documents that align with their birth gender.