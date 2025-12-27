Shape shifting provocateur JXCKY on his ‘A Body for an Eye’ EP

On his previous releases Melbourne-based, Chinese-Cambodian queer artist JXCKY has presented a sound that mixes rock grit with electronic trap vibes, but his recent EP shows an expanding diversity of sounds and serious subject matter.

With his most recent song Everything Everywhere All At Once reflects on his his own experiences of mental health and suicide ideation, with the hope of creating awareness amongst others.

The song took its inspiration from the acclaimed 2022 film, with JXCKY using it as analogy for the many different states and moods you can path through, and an understanding that everything eventually transforms and changes.

“As a queer Asian, I resonated deeply with the film and it directly inspired the writing of the song and the video treatment.” JXCKY said when the song came out.



“Like the film, I wanted to use the concept of the multiverse to highlight my decline in mental health — no matter where I was or who I was with. I hope the song and video contribute to the conversation around suicide awareness and remind others that they aren’t alone in their struggle.” he added.

The new eight track EP arrived following a period of hiatus following the release of his debut offering thriving in Perpetual Darkness which came out in mid-2024.

After releasing a steady stream of singles over the last five years and building a growing fan base, JXCKY needed some time away, but now he’s back, recharged and with a new message to share.

While his visuals portray a fierce persona with leather, chains, and a bad-boy persona, when we meet for a video call just after the EP came out he’s totally adorable, and said putting the recording out into the world had given him a new boost of energy.

“A lot of people asked me how it felt, and I’d say for this one, it’s very much like a great relief has been lifted off me.” he said.

Outlining that the creative process begins long before you get to the studio to lay down some tracks, JXCKY suggests that first you need to take a break a go live some life.

“Before getting to the studio to record it or write it, there’s a long process before that, you have to have live the life and experience quite a bit. I feel as a songwriter, that’s always the case. I feel I need to live a little and and live quite a bit for me to be able to produce a body of work. Otherwise, it just won’t come naturally if it’s forced.”

At a time when pop songs are often pumped out by committees of songwriters heading into a studio and coming up with five songs a day until something sticks, JXCKY opts for a more personal and solo approach.

“I’m not sure if I’ll ever get used to, or be interested in that machine of the industry, where you go into a studio and write as many songs as you can.

“I’ve always been doing it gradually, where I have the song titles, where I have a specific vision for each song, and it’s very specific to my life.” JXCKY said.

For Everything Everywhere All At Once JXCKY said for both the lyrics and the visuals he wanted to be upfront about what the song was about, there’s no disguises the message in poetry or abstract messaging.

“I didn’t want to shy away from that. I think the thing is, every time I see other people express or discuss this topic, it tends to be very hidden away, and I just want to be on the nose.

“This is how I felt in that moment. This is how the situation unfolded, obviously I’m discussing something that’s very personal to me, but also as an artist that was releasing music last year as well, a lot of people kind of knew what happened, so it it wasn’t something I could like completely hide away from.

“I didn’t want to like hide it too much in like metaphors and similes. I just wanted to shine a light on it. So other people who are going through the same thing, can can look at me and see this is a local artist who’s unafraid to speak and be brutally honest.” JXCKY said.

Even though the video accompanying the song looks complex the entire clip was shot in a single day. JXCKY admits though – it was one very long day with the shoot taking around 12 hours and extending into the early hours of the next morning.

JXCKY also thinks its essential to be bold and present as a queer artist. When I recall that in my teenage years there were hardly any gay artists, in the 1980s even Boy George and George Michael weren’t entirely out of the closet, he reflects on the importance of role models in his own teenage years.

“When I was finishing high school in 2016 everyone was starting to be comfortable with queer artists, but I was still bullied in school. It wasn’t as normal as normal as it is now or as encompassing. Now there’s so much representation – which I love.”

“I think about it all the time, that’s why I always have to mention it, whether I’m on stage or in interviews, or like even just when I’m talking about my music. I love mentioning that I’m a queer Asian artist, because representation matters for other other people who aren’t at that stage.

Now the up-and-coming artist is getting messages from young fans who tell him they appreciate not only music, but the reassurance he gives them about gender and sexuality. In turn this encourages JXCKY to continue pushing boundaries, he offers an example.

“The cover up for this EP is me shirtless and these chains and and everything, which was very uncomfortable for me to shoot. You know, I’m not used to doing all that but I try to push myself.”

“I still have thoughts in my head internally like, ‘Oh my gosh, am I dressed too gay?’ I still think about that stuff and weirdly enough, I’ve also thought ‘Am I queer enough? Am I queer enough for the queer scene?'”

Across his new EP JXCKY showcases a diversity of sound, and he’s eager to explore different sounds in his future work, but first he says – it’s time to go and live life a little more.

“I need some time to live life a little, and that’s not to say I’m not going to be writing. I love writing, and I want to to write more about my life and other aspects of my life that isn’t so tainted and aggressive in sound.”

Check out JXCKY’s A Body for an Eye EP.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au