Share your thoughts on the City of Perth’s inclusion strategy

The City of Perth is inviting community members to have a say on their next LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy.

“The City of Perth strives for an equal and inclusive City community, where diversity is encouraged and everyone is respected, welcomed, supported and treated equitably.

- Advertisement -

“Through our past plans, we have been recognised for best practice in LGBTQIA+ inclusion and support for the City and broader Perth community.

“We want to build on this success by developing a new LGBTQIA+ Plan alongside our community. We want to hear from you on what would make a difference in your City!” the city said in a social media post.

A community engagement session is being held at the Northbridge Piazza (Pride WA Headquarters) on Tuesday 28 May from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Book now to have your say on LGBTQIA+ initiatives in the city.

If you are unable to attend in person you can also give your feedback online. In-person and online participants are eligible to win one of two $250 Mastercard gift vouchers.

The City of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ Advisory group was formed in 2020 after the newly elected Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas came under fire over transphobic comments he made in his role as a radio host.

The city’s first ever LGBTIQA+ inclusion strategy was adopted a year later. In 2023 the council restructured the group to limit is autonomy after they racked up a massive legal bill. The reason for the excessive legal costs has never been made public.