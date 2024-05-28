Share your thoughts on the City of Perth’s inclusion strategy

The City of Perth is inviting community members to have a say on their next LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy.
“The City of Perth strives for an equal and inclusive City community, where diversity is encouraged and everyone is respected, welcomed, supported and treated equitably.
“Through our past plans, we have been recognised for best practice in LGBTQIA+ inclusion and support for the City and broader Perth community.
“We want to build on this success by developing a new LGBTQIA+ Plan alongside our community. We want to hear from you on what would make a difference in your City!” the city said in a social media post.
A community engagement session is being held at the Northbridge Piazza (Pride WA Headquarters) on Tuesday 28 May from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Book now to have your say on LGBTQIA+ initiatives in the city.
If you are unable to attend in person you can also give your feedback online. In-person and online participants are eligible to win one of two $250 Mastercard gift vouchers.
The City of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ Advisory group was formed in 2020 after the newly elected Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas came under fire over transphobic comments he made in his role as a radio host.
The city’s first ever LGBTIQA+ inclusion strategy was adopted a year later. In 2023 the council restructured the group to limit is autonomy after they racked up a massive legal bill. The reason for the excessive legal costs has never been made public.