Shock announcement: Paul Fletcher quits politics

Paul Fletcher, the Opposition’s Manager of Business in the House of Represenatives has announced he’s quitting politics.

Fletcher is also the Shadow Minister for Government Services and the Digital Economy, and Shadow Minister for Science and the Arts.

He served as Minister in the Turnbull and Morrison governments and represented the New South Wales seat of Bradfield.

Liberal MP Paul Fletcher.

The surprise announcement means the Liberal party will be searching for a new candidate for his seat at the 2025 election, and there’s a strong chance they’ll face competition from an independent Teal candidate.

In a statement Fletcher said that after fifteen years in the parliament it was time for him to move on.

“Last week I marked 15 years as member for Bradfield. Renewal is healthy, for people and institutions, and now is the right time to hand over the baton.

“I expect some outstanding people will put themselves forward to be the next Liberal candidate for Bradfield, and to serve the people of Bradfield with energy and commitment. That Liberal candidate, once chosen through our party processes, will have my full support.

“I will continue to serve my constituents in Bradfield for the balance of this parliamentary term.” Fletcher said.