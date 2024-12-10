Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Shock announcement: Paul Fletcher quits politics

News

Paul Fletcher, the Opposition’s Manager of Business in the House of Represenatives has announced he’s quitting politics.

Fletcher is also the Shadow Minister for Government Services and the Digital Economy, and Shadow Minister for Science and the Arts.

- Advertisement -

He served as Minister in the Turnbull and Morrison governments and represented the New South Wales seat of Bradfield.

Liberal MP Paul Fletcher.

The surprise announcement means the Liberal party will be searching for a new candidate for his seat at the 2025 election, and there’s a strong chance they’ll face competition from an independent Teal candidate.

In a statement Fletcher said that after fifteen years in the parliament it was time for him to move on.

“Last week I marked 15 years as member for Bradfield. Renewal is healthy, for people and institutions, and now is the right time to hand over the baton.

“I expect some outstanding people will put themselves forward to be the next Liberal candidate for Bradfield, and to serve the people of Bradfield with energy and commitment. That Liberal candidate, once chosen through our party processes, will have my full support.

“I will continue to serve my constituents in Bradfield for the balance of this parliamentary term.” Fletcher said.

 

Latest

News

Judgement to be handed down in Deeming vs Pesutto case

0
The judge hearing the case will make a ruling on Thursday morning.
History

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Hermes Pan was born in 1909

0
He won an Academy Award and an Emmy for his film and television work.
Culture

Author Joe Ransom wins the Polari Prize for ‘The Gallopers’

0
It's the second year in a row Ransom has picked up one of the awards.
News

Evelyn Rae from Sky News wants all police, emergency services and military out of Mardi Gras

0
The pundit has brushed off recent findings about police failures in relation to gay hate crimes.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Judgement to be handed down in Deeming vs Pesutto case

0
The judge hearing the case will make a ruling on Thursday morning.
History

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Hermes Pan was born in 1909

0
He won an Academy Award and an Emmy for his film and television work.
Culture

Author Joe Ransom wins the Polari Prize for ‘The Gallopers’

0
It's the second year in a row Ransom has picked up one of the awards.
News

Evelyn Rae from Sky News wants all police, emergency services and military out of Mardi Gras

0
The pundit has brushed off recent findings about police failures in relation to gay hate crimes.
News

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras knocks back proposal to ban police

0
Mardi Gras members voted to keep the police in the parade in 2025.

Judgement to be handed down in Deeming vs Pesutto case

OUTinPerth -
The judge hearing the case will make a ruling on Thursday morning.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Hermes Pan was born in 1909

Graeme Watson -
He won an Academy Award and an Emmy for his film and television work.
Read more

Author Joe Ransom wins the Polari Prize for ‘The Gallopers’

OUTinPerth -
It's the second year in a row Ransom has picked up one of the awards.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture