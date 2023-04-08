Shygirl celebrates the body on deluxe track ‘Playboy / Positions’

Following the recent release of her collaboration with Bjork, Woe (I See It From Your Side) [Bjork remix], Shygirl shares another selection from her upcoming deluxe album.

On Playboy / Positions, Shygirl exhibits her varied musical approach by fusing Miami bass-influenced beats and alluring vocals.

The accompanying Sam Ibram-directed video sets out to capture the dynamic beauty of the human body in different states of movement and skin-to-skin with one another.

Nymph_o, adds new layers to her acclaimed debut album Nymph, which features singles Shlut, Nike and Coochie (a bedtime story).

Also featured on Nymph_o are contributions from Fatima Al Qadiri, Arca, Erika de Casier, Eartheater and more.

The album is released digitally on April 14 on Because Music and Virgin Music, ahead of forthcoming limited edition vinyl and CD.

