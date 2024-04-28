Fresh Tracks | Five new tunes you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs featuring Vanessa Wiliams, Grant Knoche, Go_A, Paul Weller, Metronomy, Naima Bock, Joshua Idehen.

Vanessa Williams – Legs (Keep Dancing)

This new tune from Vanessa Williams is an anthem for positive ageing. The song sees Williams declaring that she’ll keep on moving and grooving as long as she can. The song is the first new music the 61-year-old actor and singer has offered in 15 years.

Williams first shot to fame in 1984 when she was crowned Miss America, but her title was snatched back after nude photos of her appeared in Penthouse magazine. She launched her music career in 1988 and scored her biggest hit in 1992 with Save the Best for Last.

She’s gone on to have success on Broadway, television shows Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, and this October will play Miranda Priestly when the musical version of The Devil Wears Prada makes in debut in London’s West End.

Grant Knoche – Intrusive Thoughts

With six very good-looking dancers backing him up, this video from Grant Knoche caught our attention.

The 21-year-old from Texas began producing his own music when he was just eleven years old. In interviews Knocke has described himself as bisexual. In a recent YouTube short he said the inspiration for the song came after he began making out with some he met in a nightclub.

Go_A – Krip

This band from Ukraine came 5th at Eurovision in 2021, in our two-word review of all the entries that year we described them as techno folk. This intriguing new track from the band continues to combine electronic sounds and impressive vocals, and it’s incredibly catchy.

Metronomy, Naima Bock, Joshua Idehen – With Balance

British band Metronomy have recently signed with the influential label Ninja Tunes and are putting out some of their career. This is taken from their upcoming EP Posse Vol 2 which is due to be released on 12th July.

The band’s first Posse collection came out in 2021 and featured collaborations with Pinty, Biig Piig, Sorry, Spill Tab, Brisan Nasty and Folly Group. This time round they’ve teamed up with Faux Real, Naima Bock, Joshua Idehen, Nourished by Time, Spider, Master Peace and Pan Amsterdam.

Paul Weller – Rise Up Singing

Paul Weller is preparing his seventeenth solo album; it’s called 66 and will be out late May. This soulful and sunshine soaked song is the second song to be released from the project.

Over six decades Weller has proven to be one of the UK’s most enduring artists. He first came to prominence as the lead singer of punk rock band The Jam, in the 1980s he fronted The Style Council and along the way he’s had lots of other side projects.

If you want to work your way through his back catalogue you’ve just got about 30 albums of material to work through.