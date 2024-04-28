Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

US musician Fletcher will be kicking off her upcoming In Search Of The Antidote 2024 Tour in Perth with a show at the Metro City.

Fletcher will bring her one-of-a-kind live show to fans in Australia and New Zealand this July with stops in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Returning down under in the wake of the release of her sophomore studio record, In Search Of The Antidote, Fletcher promises to treat audiences to a world-class performance in celebration of both of the albums she now has under her belt.

Her latest album has already accumulated well over 42 million streams on Spotify alone since its release less than two months ago, so a lot of people are loving what Fletcher has to offer.

Born Cari Elise Fletcher, the singer professionally goes by just her family name. She first came to public attention when she was part of the premiere season of American version of The X Factor.

After being eliminated from the show Fletcher moved from her home in New Jersey to Nashville, Tennessee to work on creating her own music. Her debut single War Paint came out in 2016, and she followed it up with an independently released EP.

After signing to a major label her career picked up steam with the song Undrunk, and a series of EPs followed. Her debut album Girl of My Dreams arrived in 2002, and its successor has just come out.

The tour begins at Perth’s Metro City on 16th July, before heading to an already sold out show in Brisbane on 18th July. Fletcher will be at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on 23rd July and finish the Australian leg of the tour at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on 26th July.

