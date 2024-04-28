Listen to ‘Potential’ the new song from Lauv

Lauv has shared his new song Potential, and it comes with a video that sees him looking for true love.

Speaking about the song Lauv said the song marked a new chapter in his career.

“Potential is about realizing you have feelings for someone and dreaming about the potential of what it could be,” Lauv shares. “It’s the beginning of my next, most authentic chapter, and I can’t wait to share this and everything that’s coming next.”

The video directed by Luke Orlando and featuring choreography from Monika Felice Smith uses contemporary dance to show the process of seeing a person differently among a sea of friends. Dancer Drew Gilwa plays the love interest in the clip.

Check out the new song.

Lauv has spoken about his own sexuality recently, describing it as something he is exploring. In 2023 he posted a TikTok video describing himself as part of the LGBTIQA+ community.

In a later interview with US based Out magazine he said “”I don’t really have any particular answers yet, other than it’s something that I’m exploring in my music and exploring in my mind, and I’m going to be exploring in my life.”

Lauv has been dating Canadian singer-songwriter Sophie Cates since 2020.