Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Listen to ‘Potential’ the new song from Lauv

Culture

Lauv has shared his new song Potential, and it comes with a video that sees him looking for true love.

Speaking about the song Lauv said the song marked a new chapter in his career.

- Advertisement -

Potential is about realizing you have feelings for someone and dreaming about the potential of what it could be,” Lauv shares. “It’s the beginning of my next, most authentic chapter, and I can’t wait to share this and everything that’s coming next.”

The video directed by Luke Orlando and featuring choreography from Monika Felice Smith uses contemporary dance to show the process of seeing a person differently among a sea of friends. Dancer Drew Gilwa plays the love interest in the clip.

Check out the new song.

Lauv has spoken about his own sexuality recently, describing it as something he is exploring. In 2023 he posted a TikTok video describing himself as part of the LGBTIQA+ community.

In a later interview with US based Out magazine he said “”I don’t really have any particular answers yet, other than it’s something that I’m exploring in my music and exploring in my mind, and I’m going to be exploring in my life.”

Lauv has been dating Canadian singer-songwriter Sophie Cates since 2020.

Latest

Culture

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

0
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Culture

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

0
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
News

Mexico moves closer to outlawing conversion therapy practices

0
The laws now need to be signed off by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
History

On This Gay Day | UK takes first steps to decriminalise homosexuality

0
On this day in 1954, the Woolfenden Committee met for the first time.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

0
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Culture

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

0
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
News

Mexico moves closer to outlawing conversion therapy practices

0
The laws now need to be signed off by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
History

On This Gay Day | UK takes first steps to decriminalise homosexuality

0
On this day in 1954, the Woolfenden Committee met for the first time.
Culture

Are you an aspiring writer over 50 years of age?

0
Here's a grant to help you begin your journey.

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

Graeme Watson -
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Read more

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

OUTinPerth -
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
Read more

Mexico moves closer to outlawing conversion therapy practices

Graeme Watson -
The laws now need to be signed off by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture